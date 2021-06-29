Left Menu

Man held for killing uncle, his 2 sons over not being lent money

Cloth merchant Raisuddin, his sons Azharuddin and Imran were shot dead by Ayyub early on Monday while the traders wife Fatima, who also suffered gunshot injuries, is currently hospitalised, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.Ayyub had asked his uncle for Rs 10 lakh as he was planning to start a business but was denied.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:15 IST
A man was arrested on Tuesday for killing his uncle and his two sons after they denied to lend him money, police said. Cloth merchant Raisuddin, his sons Azharuddin and Imran were shot dead by Ayyub early on Monday while the trader's wife Fatima, who also suffered gunshot injuries, is currently hospitalised, Ghaziabad Senior Superintendent of Police Amit Pathak said.

Ayyub had asked his uncle for Rs 10 lakh as he was planning to start a business but was denied. So, the accused stayed over at his uncle's house in Toli Mohalla in Loni police station area with an intention to kill him, Pathak told mediapersons. Around 2:30 am on Monday when Raisuddin got up to attend the nature's call, Ayyub fired at him. Hearing the bullet shot, Azharuddin, Imran and Fatima rushed to the spot but the trader's sons were also shot dead. The accused then fled from the spot and was nabbed by the police later on Tuesday. He is now being interrogated, the SSP said. MA MA

