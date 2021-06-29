Live cartridges found in Mumbai's Goregaon suburb

As many as 45 live cartridges were found near a high-rise building in suburban Goregaon, police said on Tuesday.

A man who spotted them alerted police on Monday night. The cartridges were of 2.5 MM pistol.

A case has been filed against an unidentified person under the Arms Act and police are scanning CCTV footage from the area, an official said.

