Left Menu

Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray 'unclear' - U.N.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:26 IST
Impact of ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray 'unclear' - U.N.

The impact of a ceasefire in Ethiopia's Tigray "remains unclear," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Tuesday.

"Our humanitarian colleagues tell us there has been a breakdown in telecommunications and internet services in Tigray as of today, so the impact of the current situation on the humanitarian operations remain unknown," Dujarric added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021