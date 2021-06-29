Left Menu

Woman rider sustains injury caused by kite string in northeast Delhi's Seelampur: Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:30 IST
Woman rider sustains injury caused by kite string in northeast Delhi's Seelampur: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A woman riding a two-wheeler sustained serious injuries allegedly caused by a kite string in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

Nisha (24), a resident of Nandnagri, was riding a scooter with her mother riding pillion on Monday evening, they said.

On the Seelampur flyover, a stray kite string got stuck around her neck, causing a deep cut, according to the police.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated. She is stated to be out of danger but her statement will be recorded once the doctors declare her fit, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

Beaqon to deploy Nokia Optical LAN at Singapore's Changi Airport

 Singapore
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; India...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spot in 2024 Games; Kevin Durant to lead Team USA at Tokyo Olympics and more

Sports News Roundup: Boxing-AIBA's Kremlev confident of boxing's Olympic spo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021