Woman rider sustains injury caused by kite string in northeast Delhi's Seelampur: Police

A woman riding a two-wheeler sustained serious injuries allegedly caused by a kite string in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said on Tuesday.

Nisha (24), a resident of Nandnagri, was riding a scooter with her mother riding pillion on Monday evening, they said.

On the Seelampur flyover, a stray kite string got stuck around her neck, causing a deep cut, according to the police.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated. She is stated to be out of danger but her statement will be recorded once the doctors declare her fit, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

