5 killed in blast in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-06-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least five people, including three children, were killed when a bomb went off at a house in a Pakistan-Afghanistan border town on Tuesday, police said.

The blast occurred at Landi Kotal town in a house close to Darwazgai Check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Three children and a woman were among the five dead, police said.

Six people also injured in the explosion, they said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mehmud Khan has ordered an inquiry into the explosion.

