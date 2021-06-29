Maha: Man attacks, injures woman after relationship sours
A 21-year-old man on Tuesday allegedly tried to slit the throat of a woman and left her injured after a fight over their relationship, Nagpur police said.Nikhil Damke came to the home of the 20-year-old victim in Untkhana area at around 3pm, picked up a quarrel and then attacked her on the neck with a sharp weapon, leaving her injured, an Imambada police station official said.A friend rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors have said that she is out of danger.
''A friend rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors have said that she is out of danger. Damke, who works in a garage, and the victim, who is employed in a private hospital, were in a relationship, which had soured, and the latter had complained to police about his behaviour a few times,'' he said. Damke fled from the spot and efforts were in nab him, he added.
