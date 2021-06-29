No case of malaria reported in Haryana's Nuh district this year so far

No case of malaria has been reported in Haryana's Nuh district during the current year as a result of the “Malaria-Mukt Mewat campaign”, a state health department spokesperson said here on Tuesday.

The campaign was conducted in two phases under the malaria control programme to make Nuh malaria-free, he said.

Advertisement

“Not a single case of malaria has been reported in the district during the year 2021 till June 14,” he further said.

The spokesperson said that before the “Malaria-Mukt Mewat campaign”, from the year 2015 till 2018, malaria cases in Nuh district were more than one per thousand population and Annual Parasite Index (API) in the year 2015 was 5.07 and in 2018 it was 1.42.

In addition, areas under a total of seven primary health centres were highly affected by malaria, he said.

API is the number of confirmed new cases from malaria registered in a specific year, expressed per 1,000 individuals under surveillance, for a given geographical area.

The spokesperson said that after the implementation of this programme, the API in Nuh district was reduced to 0.68 in the year 2019 and 0.02 in the year 2020. “Further, during the year 2019 only Primary Health Centres, Ujina, Sudaka and Bai had API more than one and no PHC or sub-centre had API more than one during the year 2020. “Similarly, district Nuh has reported only 24 malaria cases in the year 2020 as compared to 942 cases in the year 2019 which shows a reduction of 97 per cent in the malaria cases in the district. During the year 2021, no case of malaria has been reported in Nuh district till June 14,” he said.

The spokesperson said that in the first phase of the malaria-free campaign, mass screening was done in 79 villages under four high risk primary health centres -- Ujina, Sudaka, Bai and Nuh with a target of 1.34 lakh people and in the district approximately 1.79 lakh mosquito nets were distributed. In the second phase of the campaign, with a target of 1.85 lakh people, screening was done in 62 villages under Primary Health Centre, Ujina, Sudaka and Bai. Similarly, around 71,000 people were screened under this campaign which is 38.29 per cent of the total target population, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)