Noida Police nabs Gurugram man in Rs 3 cr cheating case

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:22 IST
Noida Police nabs Gurugram man in Rs 3 cr cheating case
A Gurugram resident, who had taken a payment of Rs 3.03 crore from a private company for providing face masks but did not do so, has been arrested, the Noida Police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged in the case on January 10 this year at the Phase 3 police station in which Aman Mehra was one of the accused, the officials said.

“Mehra and the other accused had created forged documents to get the company's order for delivering face masks and received an advance payment of over Rs 3.03 crore for the work,” a police spokesperson said.

''However, the accused did not deliver the face masks neither returned the money that they had taken from the company,'' the spokesperson said.

In pursuance of the case, Mehra, who lives in Sector 40 of Gurugram, was arrested from his residence, the official said.

The FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 471 (all related to forgery), the police said, adding further proceedings are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

