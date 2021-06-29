Left Menu

Maha: Revenue official among 3 held for taking bribe

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:31 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested three persons, including a revenue department official, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000 from a person here in Nagpur district, police said.

The accused were identified by the police as Sanjay Bhagwan Padwar (31), a talathi (revenue official), Kishore Bisan Wankhede (52), a kotwal (a low-run government official), and private individual Laxmi Narayan Ramchandra Potbhare (41). According to the police, the complainant in the case, a resident of adjoining Bhandara district, had submitted an application with the Tehsil office at Mauda in Nagpur district for changes in 7/12 utara (extract), a crucial land document.

Talathi Padwar allegedly demanded Rs 7,000 from the complainant over the phone for processing his request, they said.

The man approached the ACB' Bhandara unit and lodged a complaint.

ACB sleuths laid a trap and arrested Padwar and the two others, who were also part of the bribe demand, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

