Skeletons of 5 missing since May found in MP field

We have arrested two people. Further probe into the case is underway, he said.

PTI | Dewas | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:33 IST
The skeletons of five persons of a family who were missing since May 13 have been recovered from a field in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, leading to the arrest of two people, police said on Tuesday.

Mamta Bai Kaste (45), her daughters Rupali (21) and Divya (14) along with relatives Puja Oswal (15) and Pawan Oswal (14) had gone missing from their home in Nemawar town, after which a probe began to trace them, said Additional Superintendent of Police Suryakant Sharma.

''On Tuesday, we dug up their skeletons from an agricultural field after getting a tip off. The five were killed and buried 10 feet beneath the ground. We have arrested two people. Further probe into the case is underway,'' he said.

