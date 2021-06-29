Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea - Ifx

The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to prevent a Dutch frigate from entering Russian waters in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency reported.

The military said the warplanes flew at a safe distance from the vessel.

The Netherlands' defence minister said earlier on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems.

