Russia says scrambles fighter jets over Dutch frigate in Black Sea - Ifx
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-06-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2021 23:40 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that it had scrambled fighter jets and bombers to prevent a Dutch frigate from entering Russian waters in the Black Sea, Interfax news agency reported.
The military said the warplanes flew at a safe distance from the vessel.
Advertisement
The Netherlands' defence minister said earlier on Tuesday that Russian fighter jets armed with air-to-surface missiles had harassed a Dutch navy frigate in the Black Sea earlier this month, conducting mock attacks and jamming communication systems.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian
- Black Sea
- Dutch
- Netherlands
- Interfax
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian regions tighten COVID-19 curbs, step up hospital capacity
PREVIEW-Soccer-Finland primed to deal with Russian backlash
ANALYSIS-Soccer-Miranchuk delivers at last to rekindle Russian hopes
US, Russian ambassadors will return to their posts, confirms Putin
Estonia says Russian planes violate its airspace, again