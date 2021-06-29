Left Menu

Woman arrested in Rs 34 lakh cyber fraud case from Punjab

He said the accused was brought to cyber police station Jammu after completing all legal procedures.

A woman, wanted in a Rs 34 lakh fraud case, was arrested by cyber police Jammu from her residence in Punjab on Tuesday, officials said. Daljit Kaur, a resident of Sahnewal-Ludhiana, was arrested in connection with an FIR lodged under relevant sections of law at cyber police station Jammu early this year, the officials said.

He said, on February 20 a complaint was received from Inder Pal Singh of Talab Tillo area of Jammu claiming that he was duped by unknown fraudsters on the pretext of buying units of Canadian Pension fund and was convinced of good returns. "The complainant got trapped in the luring offer and consequently lost Rs 34 lakh in consecutive 36 transactions," a spokesman of the cyber police said.

During the course of investigation, he said the investigation team succeeded in identifying the accused whose three bank accounts were involved, in which a total of Rs 24 lakh was credited from the complainant's account. The accused was arrested from Ludhiana in Punjab and two mobiles and as many SIM cards along with eight bank passbooks, two ATM cards were recovered, the spokesman said. He said the accused was brought to cyber police station Jammu after completing all legal procedures. Police are also searching for other fraudsters involved in the commission of the offence, the spokesman said, adding further questioning of the accused is going on.

