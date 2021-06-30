Left Menu

Bike-borne assailants open fire at BSP leader in Ghaziabad

The Bahujan Samaj Party BSP leader ran inside his house but sustained two bullet shots, police said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are probing the case from various angles, SP rural Iraj Raja said.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:06 IST
Bike-borne assailants open fire at BSP leader in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

Two bike-borne assailants opened fired at BSP leader Jagat Singh outside his residence here on Tuesday during which he sustained gunshot wounds, police said. Singh, also the Councillor of ward number 26 of Loni town, was sitting outside his house on a chair when the incident took place, they added. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader ran inside his house but sustained two bullet shots, police said, adding that he was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police have obtained the CCTV footage of the incident and are probing the case from various angles, SP (rural) Iraj Raja said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021