3 killed, 1 hurt as open lift falls from height at DDA construction site in Dwarka

Panna Lal Yadav, 50, was declared brought dead at the Tarak Hospital.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:40 IST
Three labourers were killed and one was injured after an open lift fell from height at a DDA construction site in Dwarka's Sector-14 area on Tuesday, police said.

Police received information about the incident around 5 pm.

Three injured men were rushed to the Shree Hospital in Sector-12, Dwarka and one was taken to the Tarak Hospital at Dwarka Mor, a senior police officer said. ''Panna Lal Yadav, 50, was declared brought dead at the Tarak Hospital. Basant, 29, and Mangal Prasad Singh were also declared brought dead at the Shree Hospital,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena said.

Surender Rai, 48, is under treatment at the Shree Hospital, he added.

Prima facie, offences under sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code have been made out, the police said, adding that a case has been registered.

When contacted, a senior DDA official said, ''An order has been issued to constitute an inquiry committee to look into the incident. If any lapse is found on anyone's part, appropriate action will be taken.''

