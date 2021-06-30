Left Menu

Fire breaks out at cylinder shop in Delhi, no casualties

A fire broke out at a cylinder shop on Tuesday evening in southeast Delhis Tughlakabad Extension area, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. The fire, which was caused due to a cylinder explosion, spread to three other shops of furniture and sweets, they said.

A fire broke out at a cylinder shop on Tuesday evening in southeast Delhi’s Tughlakabad Extension area, officials said, adding that no casualties were reported. According to fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 6.19 pm following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. The fire, which was caused due to a cylinder explosion, spread to three other shops of furniture and sweets, they said. A senior police officer said that during inquiry it was found that one Satish Chandra was refilling LPG gas cylinders at the shop when a cylinder caught fire. Legal action is being taken, police added.

