Left Menu

133 Delhi Police officers receive Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc awards

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava presented 133 officers of the force with the Police Commissioners Commendation Disc awards in a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road here on Tuesday, officials said.The Police Commissioners Commendation Disc gold, silver and bronze awards are on the lines of the Central Armed Police Forces to boost up the morale of the personnel.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 00:49 IST
133 Delhi Police officers receive Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc awards
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava presented 133 officers of the force with the Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc awards in a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road here on Tuesday, officials said.

The Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc (gold, silver and bronze) awards are on the lines of the Central Armed Police Forces to boost up the morale of the personnel. These awards are presented to those police personnel who have excelled in their work, the officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, Shrivastava introduced the bronze disc for police personnel with an outstanding contribution in the discharge of official duty, an unblemished record and who have completed seven years of service.

Twenty-five officials were selected for the gold disc, 35 for silver and 73 for bronze. The awards cover officials from the rank of constable to special CP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021