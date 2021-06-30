133 Delhi Police officers receive Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc awards

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava presented 133 officers of the force with the Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc awards in a ceremony at the new police headquarters on Jai Singh Road here on Tuesday, officials said.

The Police Commissioner's Commendation Disc (gold, silver and bronze) awards are on the lines of the Central Armed Police Forces to boost up the morale of the personnel. These awards are presented to those police personnel who have excelled in their work, the officials said.

According to a statement issued by the Delhi Police, Shrivastava introduced the bronze disc for police personnel with an outstanding contribution in the discharge of official duty, an unblemished record and who have completed seven years of service.

Twenty-five officials were selected for the gold disc, 35 for silver and 73 for bronze. The awards cover officials from the rank of constable to special CP.

