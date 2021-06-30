2 held for killing man in Delhi

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 34-year-old man in northeast Delhi's Gokulpuri area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Sameer (20), a resident of Babu Nagar, and Faisal (18), a resident of Dayalpur, they said.

Azeem (34), who was a resident of Bhagirathi Vihar and worked in a shoe factory, was sitting on a pavement with his friends on Saturday when the accused came there and shot him in the chest. They fled the spot soon after the incident, the police said.

Azeem was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

''During investigation, police received a tip-off (about the accused) and laid a trap near the Bhagirathi Vihar drain. Around 8 pm, two persons were stopped. Two country-made pistols and four live cartridges were recovered from their possession,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in Azeem's murder and revealed that one Waqeel had hired them to kill him. He had promised to pay them Rs 2.5 lakh once the job was done, the police said.

Waqeel had an old enmity with Azeem. Neither of the arrested accused has a criminal record, they said.

