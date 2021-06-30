Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court maintains CDC's pandemic-related residential eviction ban

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 04:18 IST
By Andrew Chung WASHINGTON, June 29 - The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday left in place the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's ban on residential evictions imposed last year to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic, dealing a setback to landlords who had challenged the policy.

The justices declined a request made by a group of landlords to allow a federal judge's decision to block the eviction moratorium to go into effect nationwide while litigation in the dispute continues. The moratorium is due to expire on June 30.

