Left Menu

Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy

Madrigal said the boy, whose name authorities have not released, would be transferred to a social assistance center for unaccompanied migrant minors in the state capital, Xalapa. Thousands of children from Central America have crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 07:08 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 07:08 IST
Mexican authorities search for relatives of abandoned migrant boy

Mexican authorities on Tuesday were searching for the relatives of a boy, thought to be about 2 years old, who was found alone near a truck that had carried more than 100 migrants in suffocating conditions.

Wearing no shirt, the boy had stood by himself, surrounded by a handful of packaged snacks, half-empty water bottles, clothes from other migrants and black trash bags scattered on the ground. Lutgarda Madrigal, the attorney for the protection of children and adolescents of Veracruz state, where the boy had been found, said it was still unclear where the boy was from.

"Until now, no one has approached to ask about him," she said in a phone interview. "We're in contact with the consulates of both Honduras and Guatemala." Madrigal added the boy was not injured. Madrigal said the boy, whose name authorities have not released, would be transferred to a social assistance center for unaccompanied migrant minors in the state capital, Xalapa.

Thousands of children from Central America have crossed illegally from Mexico into the United States without their parents this year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data. Last week, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris visited a border patrol facility near the U.S.-Mexico border and urged a focus on children and practical solutions to migration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global
4
Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industry

Google Cloud joins O-RAN Alliance to drive innovation across telecom industr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021