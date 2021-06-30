Left Menu

Myanmar authorities to release 700 prisoners from Insein jail -prison chief

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 08:26 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 08:26 IST
Myanmar authorities to release 700 prisoners from Insein jail -prison chief

Myanmar's military authorities will release around 700 prisoners from Yangon's Insein jail on Wednesday, prison chief Zaw Zaw told Reuters.

The prison chief declined to specify who would be released.

More than 5,000 people have been detained since the military seized power on Feb. 1 from the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi, according to an activist group.

