Man stabbed to death in Mumbai

A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified person after they had a scuffle in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Crawford Market in south Mumbai, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-06-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 08:50 IST
A 23-year-old man was stabbed to death allegedly by an unidentified person after they had a scuffle in Mumbai, a police official said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday evening near the Crawford Market in south Mumbai, he said. Sohail Sayyad Ali alias Shahid, a resident of Masjid Bunder area here, had a fight with the unidentified accused following which the latter allegedly stabbed him in the chest with a knife and fled from the spot, the official said.

The victim was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the official said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, he said.

