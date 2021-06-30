Left Menu

4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 09:21 IST
4 killed in LPG cylinder blast in Delhi's Shahdara
  • Country:
  • India

Four people including a woman died following a cylinder blast at a house in Farsh Bazaar area of Shahdara on Wednesday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

A call about the blast was received at around 12.15 am on Tuesday night after which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

A portion of the roof of the house collapsed due to the explosion, according to officials.

''A fire broke out in a house due to leakage in the LPG gas cylinder resulting in death of four people due to smoke inhalation while another person sustained 25 per cent burn injuries and was shifted to Hedgewar hospital through CATS,'' DFS Director Atul Garg said. Munni Devi (45), Naresh (22), Omprakash (20), and Suman (18) died in the incident while Lal Chand (29) sustained burn injuries, officials said.

An enquiry has been initiated in the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021