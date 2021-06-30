Left Menu

Soldier injured in exchange of fire with suspected terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

The incident took place during the course of a search operation in village Dadal during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the officials said. The group was tracked and an exchange of fire took place, resulting in minor injuries to a soldier, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed and an operation is on to neutralise the terrorists.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-06-2021 09:55 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 09:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A soldier was injured in an exchange of fire with suspected terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place during the course of a search operation in village Dadal during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, the officials said.

They said a search operation was launched in the village and adjoining areas near the LoC on Tuesday evening following information about the suspicious movement of some armed persons. The group was tracked and an exchange of fire took place, resulting in minor injuries to a soldier, the officials said, adding reinforcements have been rushed and an operation is on to neutralize the terrorists.

