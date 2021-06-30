Mumbai: Traffic cop caught accepting bribe from food delivery boy

A 56-year-old traffic policeman was caught while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 from a food delivery boy in Mumbai, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Wednesday.

The assistant police inspector apprehended the delivery boy on Sunday in Kandivali area for road norms violation and brought his two-wheeler to Dahisar traffic police station, the ACB said in a release.

The policeman told the person that a fine of Rs 8,000 was already pending against his vehicle. He then allegedly demanded Rs 2,000 from the person if he wanted his vehicle back, it said.

The delivery boy approached the ACB which laid a trap and caught the accused on Tuesday while accepting the money from him, the ACB said.

