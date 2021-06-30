Left Menu

Four rob cash collection agent using toy gun in Delhi; arrested

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021
Four men were arrested for allegedly robbing Rs 2.37 lakh from a cash collection agent of an e-commerce company by threatening him with a toy pistol in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area, police said on Wednesday.

Accused Pradeep (21), Sonu (22) and Neeraj (21) executed the robbery on Tuesday based on information provided by a person identified as Sanjeev (24), they said.

They planned the robbery to fund their drug addiction, the police said.

According to the police, the victim, Ganesh Sahani, works with a cash collection company based in Mohan Estate on Mathura Road.

After collecting Rs 2,37,774 cash from an e-commerce company in Saidulajab on Tuesday, Sahani was on his way to Mehrauli on his motorcycle when three men threatened him with a toy pistol and robbed him, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said ''We registered a case and during the course of investigation, we found that the three men who committed the robbery were on a silver-coloured motorcycle which had a fake number plate.'' ''We then examined the victim at length and also interrogated the workers of the company and suspected involvement of an insider in passing of information to the three men about the cash,'' he said.

On the basis of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the accused were arrested on Tuesday night and Rs 2,21,000 cash was recovered from them, the DCP said.

Two mobile phones, a motorcycle and the toy pistol was seized, he added.

