Rajasthan: Body of 75-yr-old woman found inside factory in Jaipur

A 75-year-old woman was found dead inside a factory owned by her family in Jhotwara industrial area of Jaipur on Wednesday, police said.Nirmala Khemka used to stay alone in the factory, police said, adding her body with injury marks on the head was found lying in a room.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-06-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 12:41 IST
A 75-year-old woman was found dead inside a factory owned by her family in Jhotwara industrial area of Jaipur on Wednesday, police said.

Nirmala Khemka used to stay alone in the factory, police said, adding her body with injury marks on the head was found lying in a room. “The body has injury marks on the head. Prima facie, robbery or theft does not appear to be the motive of the murder,” DCP West Pradeep Mohan Sharma said.

The factory was owned by the woman’s husband Rajesh Khemka who died one-and-a-half-years ago. Since then, the couple’s son, Rajesh, was managing the factory. Rajesh lives with his family in Shastri Nagar area while his mother used to live in a room on the factory premises. “The body has been shifted to the mortuary of a hospital and the matter is being probed,” he said.

