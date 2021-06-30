HK media group Next Digital to stop operating from July 1 - memo
Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:14 IST
- Country:
- China
Hong Kong media group Next Digital, owned by jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai, will cease operating from July 1, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The memo, shared by two of its employees separately, said assets linked to the company remained frozen under an ongoing national security investigation. Next Digital was the publisher of Apple Daily, a pro-democracy newspaper which closed last week after its newsroom had been raided by police.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Apple Daily
- Jimmy Lai
- Hong Kong
- Next Digital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HK tycoon Jimmy Lai's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
HK's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
Inside Hong Kong's Apple Daily, China's besieged liberal media icon
HK's Apple Daily newsroom raided by 500 officers over national security law
China's liaison office in Hong Kong backs 'just action' on Apple Daily