MP: Cop killed in hit-and-run accident in Bhopal

A 36-year-old policeman died after he was allegedly hit by a speeding car and dragged for 100 meters in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city, an official said on Wednesday.

The accident took place late on Tuesday night when sub-inspector Sudhir Manjhi was heading home on his motorcycle from Hanumanganj police station in the old city, Habibganj area's city superintendent of police (CSP) Virendra Mishra said.

A speeding car hit Manjhi's two-wheeler near Ekant Park, and the driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, dragged the injured policeman for 100 meters, before fleeing, the official said.

Passersby immediately rushed Manjhi to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said, adding that car involved in the hit-and-run has been identified and the accused will be arrested soon.

The police are probing the matter further, it was stated.

