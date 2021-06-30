Ukraine approves bill to strengthen central bank independence
Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:45 IST
Ukrainian lawmakers approved amendments to legislation on Wednesday to strengthen the independence of the central bank and expand its regulatory powers.
The bill, which needs to be signed by the president to come into force, is a requirement for the government to secure more loans from the International Monetary Fund under a $5 billion programme.
