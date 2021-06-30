Left Menu

Naxals killed a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Madhya Pradeshs Balaghat district, an official said on Wednesday.The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bamhani village under Roopjhar police station area, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said. The assailants also left a hand written note near the body, stating they killed Adme for being a police informer.

PTI | Balaghat | Updated: 30-06-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:46 IST
MP: Naxals kill man on suspicion of being police informer
  • Country:
  • India

Naxals killed a 42-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Bamhani village under Roopjhar police station area, Balaghat Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said. The rebels stormed into the house of Bhagchand Adme and took him out of the village where they shot him, he said. The assailants also left a hand written note near the body, stating they killed Adme for being a police informer. The note mentioned the name of 'CPI (Maoist), Tada, Malajkhand Area Committee'. The SP, however, denied the victim's association with police. He said search was on for the culprits.

