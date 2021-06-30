Left Menu

Defence in trial about plot against Jordan monarchy asks court to bring Prince Hamza to testify

Jordan's Prince Hamza is among witnesses whom will be asked to testify by the defence team of a confidant of King Abdullah on trial on charges of agitating to destablise the monarchy, the lawyer said. The estranged prince at the centre of the trial was accused of liaising with parties with foreign links.

  • Jordan

Jordan's Prince Hamza is among witnesses whom will be asked to testify by the defence team of a confidant of King Abdullah on trial on charges of agitating to destablise the monarchy, the lawyer said. Mohamed Afif told Reuters it was, however, the court's decision to accept in a session on Wednesday whether to allow Prince Hamza to appear as a witness.

The case shook Jordan last March and exposed a rare rift within the ruling Hashemite family. The estranged prince at the centre of the trial was accused of liaising with parties with foreign links. He avoided punishment last April after pledging allegiance to the king, defusing the crisis that led to his house arrest.

