Iran appoints new central bank chief- TV

Iran has appointed Akbar Komeijani as head of the central bank, a senior official told state TV on Wednesday.

"President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Komeijani today as the central bank chief," presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.

Rouhani's second-year term will end in early August.

