Iran appoints new central bank chief- TV
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 13:53 IST
Iran has appointed Akbar Komeijani as head of the central bank, a senior official told state TV on Wednesday.
"President Hassan Rouhani has appointed Komeijani today as the central bank chief," presidential chief of staff Mahmoud Vaezi said.
Rouhani's second-year term will end in early August.
