Left Menu

Another fake govt official arrested in Kolkata

Then he suddenly changed his version and claimed to be an officer of the Narcotics Cell. He could not produce any identity card and kept on challenging and threatening us, an officer of the Kolkata Police said.Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, in his mid-20s, is a resident of the Park Street area, he said.He studied engineering but dropped out of college, the officer said.We are trying to find out whether he has duped any people.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:01 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:01 IST
Another fake govt official arrested in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested from central Kolkata's Beniapukur area for impersonating as a senior government official, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest comes amid the investigation into the dubious COVID vaccination camps in the city, which were being organised by fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb.

The arrest was made on Tuesday night when police at a checkpoint in Beniapukur stopped an SUV having a 'VIP' sticker, a board mentioning 'Central Vigilance Commission', and a blue beacon.

''The man inside the vehicle first said that he is an officer of the Central Vigilance Commission. Then he suddenly changed his version and claimed to be an officer of the Narcotics Cell. He could not produce any identity card and kept on challenging and threatening us,'' an officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, in his mid-20s, is a resident of the Park Street area, he said.

He studied engineering but dropped out of college, the officer said.

''We are trying to find out whether he has duped any people. We are also talking to his family members,'' he said.

PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emergency use in India: Sources.

Cipla gets DCGI nod to import Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for restricted emer...

 India
2
Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

Guidelines issued for administering Covid vaccine to pregnant women

 India
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut; Pandemic tied to a spike in diabetes in children; type of immune response lasts months after Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

Science News Roundup: "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021