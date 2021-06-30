Another fake govt official arrested in Kolkata

A man was arrested from central Kolkata's Beniapukur area for impersonating as a senior government official, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest comes amid the investigation into the dubious COVID vaccination camps in the city, which were being organised by fake IAS officer Debanjan Deb.

Advertisement

The arrest was made on Tuesday night when police at a checkpoint in Beniapukur stopped an SUV having a 'VIP' sticker, a board mentioning 'Central Vigilance Commission', and a blue beacon.

''The man inside the vehicle first said that he is an officer of the Central Vigilance Commission. Then he suddenly changed his version and claimed to be an officer of the Narcotics Cell. He could not produce any identity card and kept on challenging and threatening us,'' an officer of the Kolkata Police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the man, in his mid-20s, is a resident of the Park Street area, he said.

He studied engineering but dropped out of college, the officer said.

''We are trying to find out whether he has duped any people. We are also talking to his family members,'' he said.

PTI SCH SOM SOM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)