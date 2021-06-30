Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2021 14:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 14:08 IST
NHRC pannel on Bengal violence submits report to Calcutta HC
Image Credit: ANI
A committee constituted by the chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Wednesday submitted a report before the Calcutta High Court on cases of alleged human rights violations in post-poll violence in West Bengal.

A five-judge bench of the high court, hearing a bunch of PILs alleging post-poll violence in the state, had directed that the committee would examine all the cases, the complaints of which have already been received by the NHRC or which may be received, and ''may be by visiting the affected areas'' submit a comprehensive report before it about the present situation.

The NHRC committee submitted the report before the court in a sealed cover.

The five-judge bench, comprising acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and justices I P Mukerji, Harish Tandon, Soumen Sen and Subrata Talukdar, directed that the matter would be taken up for hearing again on July 2.

The high court had on June 18 directed the NHRC chairperson to constitute the committee.

Members of the committee received representations from the complainants for three consecutive days till Tuesday at Salt Lake.

The committee, headed by Rajiv Jain, and several teams of the NHRC toured various places of West Bengal and enquired into the veracity of the complaints, according to an official.

