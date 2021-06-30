Factory manufacturing fake pesticides uncovered in UP's Shahjahanpur

A factory manufacturing fake pesticides was uncovered during a raid here and two people were arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The raid was carried out in the Maghai Tola locality under the Kotwali police station area on Tuesday based on a tip-off, Superintendent of Police S Anand said.

Anuj Dixit and Alok Chaudhary were arrested from the spot and fake pesticides worth Rs 1.5 crore seized, he said.

The SP said the duo used to sell the fake pesticides at two shops here.

