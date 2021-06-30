Ethiopia says army left Mekelle to deal with other threats
The Ethiopian army left the Tigray regional capital Mekelle because it needs to prepare for other threats than the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), an army officer said on Wednesday, two days after TPLF troops entered the city.
"The TPLF is no more a threat, but we've got (a) more national threat that we need to shift our attention to," Lieutenant General Bacha Debele told reporters.
