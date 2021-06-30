PM Modi to address medical fraternity on National Doctors' Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the medical fraternity on the occasion of the National Doctors' Day on Thursday, officials said. The event is being organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
The Doctors' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1.
With the medical community playing a lead role in fighting the Covid pandemic, the prime minister has been fulsome in praise for doctors and other medical professionals.
