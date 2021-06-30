NTPC says it adopted best relief measures after Chamoli disaster

The state-run NTPC on Wednesday told the Uttarakhand High Court that it has adopted best relief measures on a par with international standards to help the families of its 140 workers killed in the flash floods in Chamoli district in February.

In a counter-affidavit filed in the high court, the company said out of the 140 workers at the Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project killed in the disaster, 84 have already received compensation.

Advertisement

Payment of compensation to the rest is underway, it said.

''NTPC is a responsible government company which has made best relief efforts at par with international standards for the families of its workers affected by the tragedy,'' the company submitted.

Hearing a PIL on the the flash floods in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga rivers, the high court had on a previous date directed the company to file a counter-affidavit giving the causes of the disaster, damage to human life and property and the remedial measures taken, counsel for NTPC Kartikey Hari Gupta said.

Many NTPC workers were at work inside one of its tunnels at the project site in Tapovan on February 7 when the disaster struck with a huge volume of slush gushing into it following a flash flood in the Dhauli Ganga after a glacial burst.

There was an unprecedented rock burst at the peak of Nandaghunti Glacier which caused a sudden flood in the Dhauli Ganga of the kind that strikes once in one thousand years, the NTPC said in the affidavit. The company has a run-of-the-river sustainable project at Tapovan-Vishnugad and till date there is no available technology to predict or forecast such natural disasters, it said. However, the National Disaster Management Authority as well as the Ministry of Power has constituted a committee of experts for the study of the causes of the flash floods in the Rishi Ganga and Dhauli Ganga and also to explore the possibility of any early warning system to be put in place in the hilly regions, it said.

The high court bench comprising Chief Justice R S Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma has posted the matter for next hearing after two weeks.

It has also given two weeks to the central government to file its counter affidavit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)