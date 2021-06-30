Woman kills self over family dispute

A 36-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself after a family dispute in Kasiya village of this district on Wednesday, police said.

The woman, Rajkumari, took the extreme step at her house in Kokhraj area in the morning, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe into the matter is on, according to police.

