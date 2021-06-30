SP MLC booked after labourer falls to death

Samajwadi Party MLC Jitendra Yadav has been booked on charges of negligence that led to the death of a labourer at his warehouse, officials said on Wednesday. Aaris, a resident of Chidavak village, died during treatment at a private hospital on Monday after falling from the roof of the warehouse in Sikandrabad area, they said. The case has been registered under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code at Gulaothi Police Station on the complaint of the victim's brother, Faizan, they added.

Faizan told police that his brother died in the incident that took place due to negligence of the warehouse owner and the contractor, Circle Officer Namrata Srivastava said.

Further action will be taken on the basis of evidence, she said.

