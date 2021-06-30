Former Mumbai top cop's son arrested for stalking estranged wife

Former Mumbai police commissioner R D Tyagi's son Raj Tyagi was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly stalking and intimidating his estranged wife in the western suburb of Bandra here, an official said. According to the police, Raj Tyagi, who had come out on bail a few days ago in a domestic violence case, was apprehended by the police based on a complaint lodged by his estranged wife, who lives with her four children in Bandra (west), the official said.

In her complaint, Tyagi's wife had alleged that he stood below their Bandra residence and followed her car in his own vehicle, he said, adding that a security guard had also spotted Tyagi standing below the building. Based on the complaint, an offence under section 354 (D) (stalking) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) was registered against Tyagi, the official said. Following his arrest, Tyagi produced before a court in Bandra, which remanded him to police custody till July 2, he said. Earlier, Tyagi was arrested in March in an attempt to murder and domestic violence case filed by his wife last year.

The Bombay High Court had granted him bail last week on certain conditions, as he had filed an affidavit from prison stating that he will not enter the jurisdiction of the Bandra police station, the official added.

