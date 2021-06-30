Cashew industry bodies urge govt to restore CEPCI's powers to issue registration certificates

Cashew industry bodies on Wednesday urged the government to restore the power of the Cashew Export Promotion Council of India (CEPCI) to issue or renew registration-cum-membership certificates (RCMC) to its members.

They also sought a ban on all sorts of imports of finished and semi-finished kernels to ensure that the domestic industry survives.

A representation in this regard has been made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal by the Federation of Indian Cashew Industry (FICI), along with cashew associations from various states.

On June 14 this year, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) suspended the power vested with CEPCI to issue RCMC and authorised the government body Agriculture and Processed Food Export Development Agency (APEDA) for the same.

''The CEPCI is kept in total darkness as to why the DGFT has taken a decision to suspend the power vested with the Council in RCMC to the cashew exporters and processors,'' Kerala-headquartered CEPCI Chairman Noordeen Abdul said.

He added that the decision was taken without giving any notice to the Council, and it would affect the functioning of the Council that runs on membership and trade contributions of members collected against issuing RCMC.

The salary to the staff members, administrative expenses and export promotion activities are carried out from this revenue. With the suspension of this power, the financial stability of the Council is in question, he added.

The certificate of RCMC helps for export-related works and availing duty benefits under the Foreign Trade Policy.

Tamil Nadu Cashew Processors and Exporters Association Secretary Ramakrishnan said, ''This decision in effect is paralysing the Council, which is actively involved in protecting the interests of the domestic cashew industry.'' FICI Secretary Mohamed Khuraish said the reason behind suspending the powers of CEPCI was the ''cashew import lobby who was badly affected due to the involvement and vigilance of the Council in curbing fraudulent imports of finished/semi finished kernels''.

This move is aimed at paralysing the Council and ensuring unhindered imports of cashew kernels to the country, he said adding that this decision is highly detrimental to the domestic cashew industry.

In India, processing is mainly spread over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Goa and Gujarat.

The processing in India is mostly manual and, hence, costly as compared to competing countries. The industry employs over 10 lakh workers.

