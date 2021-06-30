Northern Ireland High Court rejects challenge to Brexit Protocol

Northern Ireland's High Court on Wednesday rejected a challenge by the region's largest pro-British parties to part of Britain's divorce deal with the European Union, saying the Northern Ireland Protocol was consistent with British and EU law.

The court said Britain's EU withdrawal agreement, which effectively left Northern Ireland in the bloc's trading orbit, was legitimate as it was passed by the British Parliament and overrode parts of earlier acts, such as the 1800 Act of Union.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)