France delays easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Landes region due to Delta variant
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 16:50 IST
- Country:
- France
French authorities are delaying the unwinding of COVID-19 restriction measures to July 6 for the Landes southwestern region due to the high circulation level of the Delta variant first detected in India, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.
Attal was speaking at a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vaccinated Hawaiian positive for delta variant
COVID Delta variant represents 2-4% of French cases -minister Veran
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccines protect against Delta variant: Lancet study
COVID-19 'Delta Plus' variant detected in India, nullifies monoclonal antibody use: Centre
Delta plus variant of Covid around since March. This isn't variant of concern yet and we have to track its progress: Govt.