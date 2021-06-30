Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:10 IST
Union Cabinet apprised of India-Nepal MoU on health research
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet was apprised of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between India and Nepal for joint research activities on heath issues, according to an official statement on Wednesday.

The agreement was signed between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC).

The objectives of this MoU are collaboration on joint research activities of mutual interest such as cross-border health issues, Ayurveda/traditional medicine and medicinal plants, climate change and health, non-communicable diseases, mental health, and population-based cancer registry, according to the statement.

The other areas of collaboration will be tropical diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, malaria and Japanese encephalitis, influenza, clinical trial registry, health research ethics, and capacity building through exchange of knowledge, the statement said.

Each party shall fund the components of the research approved under this MoU to be conducted in their country or may apply jointly for third party funding.

For the exchange of scientists under approved collaborative projects, the sending party shall bear the cost of travel of visiting scientists whereas the receiving party will provide the accommodation and living expenses of the scientist/researcher. Commitment of funds for workshops/meetings and research projects may be decided from time to time as per the funds available at that time. Arrangements to implement and execute all these activities shall be agreed to by the parties prior to commencement of the activity, the statement said.

