Fake vaccination camps: Cal HC directs Bengal govt to file report on probe progress

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:11 IST
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the West Bengal government to file a report before it by Friday on the progress of investigation in the case of fake COVID-19 vaccination camps allegedly conducted by accused Debanjan Deb.

Three PILs have been filed before the high court seeking an independent investigation by a central agency into the matter.

Hundreds of people, including Trinamool Congress MP and actor Mimi Chakraborty, were injected with alleged fake vaccines at such a camp organised by Deb at Kasba area in south Kolkata.

Questioning how the accused could move around with impunity using a blue beacon on his car and get entry into the city's civic body headquarters, a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Arijit Banerjee directed the state to file the report in the form of an affidavit by Friday.

The matter will be taken up for hearing again on that day.

Deb was arrested by police following complaints of conducting fake vaccination camps masquerading as a joint commissioner of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

