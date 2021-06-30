Lebanon parliament approves cash subsidy costing $556 mln annually
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-06-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:20 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's parliament on Wednesday approved cash payments for poor families, to cost $556 million annually, a member of parliament told Reuters, planned as a step that would allow the curbing of a $6 billion subsidy program for basic goods.
Parliament also instructed government to issue an approval for exceptional credit to finance the program.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Parliament
- Lebanon
Advertisement