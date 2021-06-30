MP: Constable shoots himself dead with service revolver in Bhopal

A 31-year-old constable, posted at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence as part of the security team, allegedly committed suicide using his service revolver at his home in the Mangalwara area of Bhopal, police said on Wednesday.

Ajaypal Singh Sengar was found dead with a bullet wound in his head in a room at his house in the morning, Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar said.

Sengar was originally posted with the 10th battalion as constable and was at present deployed in the chief minister's security team, he said.

The constable was living in a rented house and was alone at the time of the incident, as his wife and children had gone to Shamshabad in Vidisha district for a wedding, the official said.

When Sengar failed to report for duty in the morning, officials called him on his phone, following which his neighbours went to the house and found him dead, he added. The deceased policeman's body was sent for autopsy, while the cause behind the extreme step is not yet known and no suicide note was found at the scene, it was stated.

