Maha: Three held with ganja, charas worth lakhs in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 30-06-2021 17:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested three persons with ganja and charas worth Rs 37.88 lakh in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap at Desai Naka and intercepted the trio who reached there to allegedly sell the contraband, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of the Shil-Daighar police station said. The accused Erikak Banet Billen (27), Sumedh Kasbe (24) and Pravin Chowdhary (47) were carrying charas and ganja worth Rs 37.88 lakh, the official said.

Offences under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the trio at the Shil Daighar police station, he said. The police are investigating the source of the contraband and tracking down the customers to whom the accused were going to sell the narcotics, the official added.

