Delegation of central secretariat officials meets Union Minister Jitendra Singh

A delegation of central secretariat officials met Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday and discussed promotion-related issues and other service matters with him, according to an official statement.

After giving a patient hearing to the members of the delegation, the minister said that the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) has consistently tried to sort out all pending issues and even tried to appropriately address the cases pending in the courts.

The minister recalled that over two years ago, the DoPT had carried out mass promotions of nearly 4,000 officials in different departments at various levels which was widely hailed, the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Some of these promotion orders were issued subject to the outcome of pending writ petitions, the minister said.

The members of the delegation conveyed their thanks to Singh for his highly responsive and generous attitude in resolving their service matters whenever he is approached, the statement said. They expressed confidence that with the minister’s intervention, their issues will get resolved, it added.

